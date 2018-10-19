25th Anniversary Gala

Join us as the Women’s Service Board hosts our 15th annual Harvest of Hope as Cornerstone will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a gala. Bid on art from our students and local artists, an exquisite selection of jewelry, accessories, and gift cards from local businesses along with one-of-a-kind collector’s items. Guests will enjoy cocktails, live music by Eric Essix, dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a brief program highlighting Cornerstone’s successes over the past 25 years.

We are proud to announce this year’s honoree is Mr. Tommy Brigham. Tommy has served on the Cornerstone Board of Directors for many years and is a long-time supporter of Cornerstone School. We will also recognize the 2018 Volunteer of the Year, Mrs. Katherine Robertson.

As always, 100% of the proceeds will directly benefit over 570 students at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama.

Cornerstone Schools of Alabama is a non-profit, Christian school that serves inner city students in grades K4-12. Cornerstone goes beyond education to inspire and empower students to glorify God. Cornerstone challenges students academically while developing their character and growing their faith.

Cocktail Attire - Valet Service Available -

The museum will be open to guests to tour during the evening.

To purchase tickets or for partnership information, please contact Logan Heim at lheim@csalabama.org or 205-769-0034.