The 2nd annual ASYO Beat Beethoven 5K 2017 will take place on Saturday, April 21 at Red Mountain Park. All proceeds benefit the students of the Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra in the form of scholarships. Our main priority at the ASYO is our student musicians, and it is our goal to never turn away a talented musician because of their inability to pay.

Beat Beethoven 5K will be a fun and exciting approach to the traditional race – the members of the Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra will be on-site performing Beethoven’s music!

ABOUT THE ASYO

The Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra is an ensemble dedicated to giving young musicians in the state of Alabama the opportunity to learn and grow through the rehearsal and performance of great orchestral music in a highly professional setting. Members of the ASYO rehearse regularly with the musicians and conductors of the ASO and perform concerts spanning from standard orchestral repertoire to pops and chamber music. The ASYO is open to students ages 12-22 and currently consists of 70 young musicians from 8 Alabama counties and 25 schools.