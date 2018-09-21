The 34th annual Orchid Festival and Sale

Alabama Orchid Society 34st annual Orchid Festival and Sale

Birmingham, AL: Alabama’s largest annual Orchid Festival and Sale takes place September 21 – 23 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens auditorium, located at 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, AL 35223. Presented by the Alabama Orchid Society, the Alabama Orchid Festival and Sale welcomes everyone to come and enjoy beautiful orchid displays and shop for orchid plants and supplies.

The Alabama Orchid Society 34st annual Orchid Festival and Sale admission is free to the public. The event takes place over the course of three days:

Friday, September 21th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Friday is orchid sales only.

Saturday, September 22th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday, September 23rd from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

While you’re enjoying the orchid show, be sure to see the Birmingham Botanical Gardens newly restored Conservatory, and explore the beautiful and unique gardens located throughout.

The Alabama Orchid Show and Sale supports the Alabama Orchid Society’s continuing efforts to promote orchid growing to the public through educational programs and workshops in the North Central Alabama area. For additional information, please contact Glenn Bryant at 205-447-5285 or visit www.Facebook.com/AlabamaOrchidSociety