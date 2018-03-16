38th Annual St. Patrick’s Dinner presented by Birmingham Irish Cultural Society

Pine Tree Country Club 5100 Pine Whispers Dr, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35210

Get ready to ring in St. Patrick’s Day with the Birmingham Irish Cultural Society’s 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Dinner on Friday, March 16 at 7 p.m.! Hosted at Pine Tree Country Club, the dinner features a menu of herb and garlic roasted Cornish hen, corned beef with cabbage, lemon and buttered salmon, Irish stew and more, it is the perfect way to get a true taste of Irish fare. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit Kid One Transport. Tickets and more information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2064506523796380.

The St. Patrick’s Celebration continues with all-things Irish to include weeklong Irish food and drink specials from Five Point South restaurant bars, as well as events such as a St. Patrick’s Day parade and more. We’re encouraging all of Birmingham to throw on their green, raise a pint and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with us!

More information about the St. Patrick’s Celebration and events can be found at http://bit.ly/FPSStPats2018.

Pine Tree Country Club 5100 Pine Whispers Dr, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35210
Food & Drink, Vacation & Holiday
