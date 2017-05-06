39th annual Opera Birmingham Vocal Competition (semifinals)

Hulsey Center 950 13th Street South, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35233

Mary Culp Hulsey Recital Hall. 20 singers from around the nation compete for a chance to singe in the finals. Students $10, Adults $25. Visit operabirmingham.org. 

Info

Art & Exhibitions

