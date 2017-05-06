39th annual Opera Birmingham Vocal Competition (semifinals)

Mary Culp Hulsey Recital Hall. 20 singers from around the nation compete for a chance to singe in the finals. Students $10, Adults $25. Visit operabirmingham.org.
Info
Hulsey Center 950 13th Street South, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35233 View Map
Hulsey Center 950 13th Street South, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35233
Mary Culp Hulsey Recital Hall. 20 singers from around the nation compete for a chance to singe in the finals. Students $10, Adults $25. Visit operabirmingham.org.
Hulsey Center 950 13th Street South, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35233 View Map
Village Living LLC