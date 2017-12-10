40th Annual Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert

Canterbury United Methodist Church 350 Overbrook Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

The Birmingham Boys Choir presents its 40th Annual Christmas Concert. This free concert is our gift to the community.

Choose from one of two concert offerings, Sunday afternoon at 2:30 pm or Monday evening at 7:00 pm.

Canterbury United Methodist Church 350 Overbrook Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Dec 2017