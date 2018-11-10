46th Annual Alabama Designer Craftsmen Show and Sale

The 46th Annual Alabama Designer Craftsmen Fine Craft Show and Sale will be held on Saturday November 10th from 10am-5pm and Sunday November 11th from 10am-4pm. All works for sale are handmade and meant to be worn, used in the home or office or as indoor/outdoor decor to be enjoyed for years to come. The artists are juried members of the organization which has focused on education of the crafts in Alabama for over 46 years. The annual sale is held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens and includes a free Children's’ Art corner and educational program. Admission is $3.00 at the door and Children under 12 are free.