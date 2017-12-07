A Bluegrass Christmas Carol

Virginia Samford Theatre 1116 26th Street South , Birmingham, Alabama 35205

A Bluegrass Christmas Carol is a totally new telling of Dickens’ classic Christmas tale. Set in the Appalachian Mountains, this new musical written by Norton Dill, features the original storyline and characters we all know…..but they’ve been “mountainized” for this setting. 

Originally produced at VST in 2013, A Bluegrass Christmas Carol played to full houses and delighted audience members of all ages. With an all star cast and chorus accompanied by one of the South’s finest bluegrass groups, The Herb Trotman Band, this family friendly show promises to be Dickens as you’ve never seen it before.

December 8 – 17, 2017

Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30 pm

Sundays at 2:30 pm

Tickets: $30 Center, $25 L & R, $15 Student

