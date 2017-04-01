Adult Photography Class/Amazing Zoo Animals

Amazing Zoo Animal Photography Class

Led by professional wildlife photographer George Ritchey

Photography enthusiasts from beginners to experts are invited to join professional wildlife photographer George Ritchey for a special photography workshop focusing on a variety of zoo animals. Learn special tricks of the trade to capture extraordinary images of birds, reptiles and other animals at the Birmingham Zoo as well as native animals in your own backyard.

Pricing: $60 for Members, $75 for non-members

To register call: (205) 397-3877

20 participants

Required Equipment: Camera and flash, image capture cards, lens and extra batteries