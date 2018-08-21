Alabama Football Kickoff Tailgate Party

What: Join The University of Alabama Jefferson County Alumni Chapter as we kick-off the 2018 Alabama Football season at our annual Football Kickoff Tailgate Party. Meet Alabama Athletic Director, Greg Byrne, and Chris Stewart, TV host of “The Nick Saban Show”, along with former Alabama football players and other Bama personnel. There will be food, Alabama licensed merchant vendors, and other activities. Get your raffle tickets for a chance to win a pair of 2018 season football tickets to Alabama home games.

When: Tuesday, August 21, 5:30-8:00 p.m.

Where: B&A Warehouse

Website: uajeffco.org

Cost: $50 joint membership, $35 single membership, and $10/person event ticket; under 12 free