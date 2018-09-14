ALABAMA'S GOAT HILL AND ITS STORIES

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Alabama's Goat Hill and Its Stories with Steve Flowers, former State Representative and current blogger and author. Steve will describe Alabama politics, past and present, with amusing stories along the way! A timely talk during Alabama's Bicentennial year.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, History
205-348-6482
