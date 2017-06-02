Alabama Symphony Orchestra Coffee Concerts

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294

Alabama Symphony Orchestra Coffee Concerts: Delfs Conducts Brahms 2. 11 a.m. Alys Stephens Center. $18, $28 and $34. Visit alabamasymphony.org. 

