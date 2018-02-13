ALVIN AILEY American Dance Theater grew from a now-fabled performance in March 1958 at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. Led by American Dance Icon ALVIN AILEY, and a group of young African-American modern dancers, that performance changed forever the perception of American dance.

Now more than ever, we need the power of dance to bring us all together, connected by our common humanity. Engage your emotions when ALVIN AILEY American Dance Theater returns with contemporary works that touch on timely topics and the beloved classic Revelations, ALVIN AILEY’S masterpiece that fervently explores the places of deepest grief and holiest joy in the soul. Due to the size of this production, this Center performance will be at the BJCC Concert Hall.

“Unbelievable. Go see Ailey. It’s change-your-life good.” – NBC’S Today Show