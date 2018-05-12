Alzheimer's of Central Alabama's Garden Art Party

Alzheimer's of Central Alabama is a local non profit that provides, education, services, research and advocacy for families living with Alzheimer's. Our 22nd annual Garden Art Party will be Saturday, May 12, at Iron City and will feature a live and silent auction with trips, dining packages, jewelry, art, sports and gardening packages, with a special auction of artwork by Alzheimer's patients. This event has raised over $2.3 million for respite care and supplies for families in the 21 counties across central Alabama. 72% of the families we serve have incomes of less than $1,500 a month. ACA has also funded 24 research grants since 2001 at Alabama universities. Tickets are $95 or $180 for 2 and can be purchased at www.alzca.org