AMA Birmingham June Signature Series Luncheon

The American Marketing Association (AMA) – Birmingham Chapter is excited to welcome Rick Journey, Director of Communications for the Mayor’s Office of Public Information, City of Birmingham, as the keynote speaker for its June Signature Series Luncheon. Think you know Birmingham? Journey will be sharing Birmingham’s story as a city on the move.

The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, June 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harbert Center downtown. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with marketing professionals and industry thought-leaders as well as gain exclusive insight directly from Mayor Woodfin’s director of communication on Birmingham’s evolution and the narrative behind that growth.

Anyone is welcome to join AMA for this professional development and networking opportunity. Tickets range in price from $15 to $35 and include lunch. Student tickets are available for just $15, AMA member tickets cost $25 and non-AMA member tickets are $35. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online by visiting https://amabirmingham.org/.