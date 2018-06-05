AMERICA'S WILD WEST: THE TRUTH AND THE LEGEND

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents America's Wild West: the Truth and the Legend with Richard Rhone, retired history instructor.

Americans have always been fascinated by the West… what’s over that next hill, the next valley, the river over there, those far away mountains where the sun sets? The adventure of the unknown Wild West was kind of frightening, but that fright and overcoming the fear was part of the adventure. We will talk about some of the significant characters and events that truly define America’s Wild West over the four class sessions.

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
