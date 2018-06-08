OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents American and European Film Classics. In an auditorium setting, view classic films and enhance your understanding with a follow-up discussion with area theater and literary professionals. The films are:

June 8: Citizen Kane by Orson Wells, starring Joseph Cotton.

June 15: Fahrenheit 451 by Francois Truffaut, starring Julie Christie.

June 22: The Bicycle Thief by Vittorio de Sica, based on a novel by Luigi Bartolini and starring Italian actors.

June 29: Touch of Evil by Orson Wells, starring Charlton Heston and Janet Leigh.

After the films, the following theater critics will participate one or more times in discussions:

Ward Haarbauer, Professor Emeritus of Theatre and Retired Associate Dean of School of Art and Humanities; UAB Jesse Bates, retired Director of Theatre, Alabama School of Fine Arts; Ralph Voss, Professor Emeritus of English, UA