AMERICAN AND EUROPEAN FILM CLASSICS

to Google Calendar - AMERICAN AND EUROPEAN FILM CLASSICS - 2018-06-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AMERICAN AND EUROPEAN FILM CLASSICS - 2018-06-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AMERICAN AND EUROPEAN FILM CLASSICS - 2018-06-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - AMERICAN AND EUROPEAN FILM CLASSICS - 2018-06-08 14:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents American and European Film Classics. In an auditorium setting, view classic films and enhance your understanding with a follow-up discussion with area theater and literary professionals. The films are:

June 8: Citizen Kane by Orson Wells, starring Joseph Cotton.

June 15: Fahrenheit 451 by Francois Truffaut, starring Julie Christie.

June 22: The Bicycle Thief by Vittorio de Sica, based on a novel by Luigi Bartolini and starring Italian actors.

June 29: Touch of Evil by Orson Wells, starring Charlton Heston and Janet Leigh.

After the films, the following theater critics will participate one or more times in discussions:

Ward Haarbauer, Professor Emeritus of Theatre and Retired Associate Dean of School of Art and Humanities; UAB Jesse Bates, retired Director of Theatre, Alabama School of Fine Arts; Ralph Voss, Professor Emeritus of English, UA

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning, Film, Library
205-348-6482
to Google Calendar - AMERICAN AND EUROPEAN FILM CLASSICS - 2018-06-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AMERICAN AND EUROPEAN FILM CLASSICS - 2018-06-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AMERICAN AND EUROPEAN FILM CLASSICS - 2018-06-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - AMERICAN AND EUROPEAN FILM CLASSICS - 2018-06-08 14:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

may 2018