OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Ancient American Civilizations with Instructor: Richard Diehl, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology, UA

Long before Columbus “sailed the ocean blue” the Americas were home to civilizations that rivaled those of Rome, Egypt, and Mesopotamia. This course explores some of these, specifically the Olmecs, Maya, Teotihuacanos, and Aztecs; four of the best-known cultures in what is now central and southern Mexico. Sessions will include films, lectures, group discussion, and personal anecdotes (mostly true) by someone who has done archaeology in Mexico since 1961. Classes are March 6, 13, 20, and 27. There will be a break for lunch for each class.