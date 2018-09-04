OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Archaeology of World Wars I and II with Richard Diehl, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology, The University of Alabama. From 1994 until 2014, BBC Channel 4 hosted TIME TEAM, a program in which archaeologists and their colleagues combined traditional techniques with the most recent innovations in technology to solve archaeological mysteries. In this course, we will watch eight 1-hour programs on the archaeology of WWI and WWII. The topics will include the Blitz of London, the Normandy Invasion, the remains of a downed British Spitfire and an American B-17, the German occupation of the Isle of Jersey, a WWI trench, and a WWI British machine gun school. In each case, archaeology sheds new light. Each session of this class will have a break for lunch.