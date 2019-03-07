ArtPlay Parlor Series feat. Young Concert Artists Nathan Lee

Nathan Lee, who lives just outside Seattle, Washington, began playing the piano at the age of 6 and made his orchestral debut at the age of 9. At the age of 15, Nathan Lee won First Prize in the 2016 Young Concert Artists International Auditions and was also awarded no fewer than 14 special Concert Prizes, including the Embassy Series Prize in Washington, D.C., and Germany’s Usedom Music Festival Prize. He currently holds the Mortimer Levitt Piano Chair of Young Concert Artists.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices: $37, $10 student tickets

Doors open at 6p with cash bar

Tickets valid for performance date and time only.

No refunds. Exchanges subject to availability.

Late seating at discretion of house management.

All performances are subject to change.