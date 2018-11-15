ArtPlay Parlor Series feat. Young Concert Artists Omer Quartet

Mason Yu and Erica Tursi, violins

Jinsun Hong, viola

Alex Cox, cello

Distinctive among today’s young string quartets, the Omer Quartet won First Prize in the 2017 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, and holds the Helen F. Whitaker Chamber Music Chair of YCA. At the Young Concert Artists Auditions, the Omer Quartet received four special Performance Prizes: the Tri-I Noon Recitals Prize in New York at Rockefeller University, the Tryon (NC) Concert Association Prize, the Buffalo Chamber Music Society Prize, and the Hayden’s Ferry Chamber Music Series Prize. The Quartet has performed with internationally renowned artists and is committed to community engagement. The Quartet devotes time to creating original and interactive programs. The Quartet is also currently the Doctoral Fellowship String Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Maryland.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices: $37, $10 student tickets

Doors open at 6p with cash bar

Tickets valid for performance date and time only.

No refunds. Exchanges subject to availability.

Late seating at discretion of house management.

All performances are subject to change.