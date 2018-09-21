Association of Fundraising Professionals Alabama Chapter educational conference

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Alabama Chapter will soon hold its biennial educational conference for non-profit leaders, which will include a keynote speech by author and master trainer Jason Lewis. The conference is set for Friday, September 21st from 10am to 3pm at the Junior League of Birmingham.

The conference is for anyone in the central Alabama area who currently leads or raises funds for charities. It will include best practice sharing, lunch, and a workshop by Lewis. The Pennsylvania resident who has raised millions of dollars for non-profit organizations throughout the United States just published the book, The War For Fundraising Talent and How Small Shops Can Win. He will present what he’s deemed as “The Effective Fundraising Toolbox.”

The event is sponsored by UAB and The Nature Conservancy. The cost to attend is $50 for AFP members, and $75 for non-members. After September 14th, the cost goes up by $25 a ticket. For more information and to register, please visit https://tinyurl.com/afpevent2018.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Alabama Chapter has more than 120 members in central Alabama. It is part of the international organization that furthers philanthropy in their communities, and helps professionally develop its members by monthly chapter meetings and events like this one. More information can be found about the chapter at at https://community.afpnet.org/afpalalabamachapter/home.