New and expectant parents don’t miss the Babypalooza Baby & Maternity Expo coming to the BJCC on Saturday, August 11, 2018, from 9:30AM to 2:00PM. If you're thinking of having a baby, just found out your expecting, or have had or adopted a child in the last twelve months then Babypalooza is for you.

It’s a day of fun and information with pre and postnatal health information, citywide baby shower, baby safety area, 3D/3D ultrasounds, baby and maternity vendors, baby nursery idea area, birth education seminars and more.

Register for your FREE ticket and get insider tips on how to win prizes at http://www.babypalooza.com/birmingham-babypalooza/