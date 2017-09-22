Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative productions, transformative dance training, and community engagement and celebrates the dynamic aesthetics of the Latino culture, building new avenues of cultural dialogue and sharing the joy of dance.

This all Latina choreographed engagement features Michelle Manzanales’s Con Brazos Abiertos, an exploration of iconic Mexican symbols that Manzanales was reluctant to embrace as a Mexican-American child growing up in Texas; Línea Recta by Belgian-Colombian Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, a work pairing the hallmark passion of flamenco dance with highly inventive and intricate partnering, performed to an original guitar composition by Eric Vaarzon Morel; and 3. Catorce Dieciséis by Tania Pérez-Salas, one of the leading voices of Mexican contemporary dance, which draws inspiration from the number Pi to reflect on the circularity of the human condition.

Led by award-winning Artistic Director Eduardo Vilaro, the Ballet Hispánico Company has performed for audiences totaling over 3 million, throughout 11 countries, and on 3 continents.

“The members of Ballet Hispánico are 12 of the most technically accomplished and musical dancers you’ll find in the contemporary sphere.” –The Washington Post