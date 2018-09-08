BBQ at the Brew 2018

Cahaba Brewing Company 4500 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School invites you to join us on Saturday, September 8, at Cahaba Brewing Company for the BBQ at the Brew, a barbeque cook-off competition! Come out and enjoy BBQ samples, specialty brews, food trucks, and live music from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. (Don't worry, there will be TVs for college football too!) 100% of proceeds benefit the school.

Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. To buy tickets, or to register a cook-off team, visit bbqbrew2018.swell.gives. Please direct any questions to Ashley Vann at avann@hfcristorey.org or 205.730.0985.

Cahaba Brewing Company 4500 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
2057300985
