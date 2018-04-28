BBQ at the Zoo

Join us on April 28th, when cook teams from the Birmingham area will unite to raise funds for Easterseals services, drive awareness of issues affecting those with disabilities, and change the lives of individuals and families living with disabilities. Teams will compete at the Birmingham Zoo, and visitors will get to enjoy all the BBQ those teams are cooking. Last year we had more than 20 teams at our Big Green Eggs in the Ham event. This year we’ve changed the name, and we’re opening the competition up to all types of grills. We’ll also have music and fun activities for children. All the money raised will help Easterseals provide services for children and adults with disabilities. Get your tickets early, pre-purchased tickets include zoo admission!

Fun for the entire family!

Open to the public from 10-3

Face Paint

Princesses from the Fairytale Project will visit

Moon Bounce