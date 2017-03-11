Come join us at the ASYO Beat Beethoven 5K at Red Mountain Park! All proceeds benefit the students of the Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra in the form of scholarships for the 17-18 season. Hear LIVE performances from ASYO musicians WHILE YOU RUN!

Saturday March 11th

9:00am 5K

9:15am 1 Mile Fun Run

Registration:

$30/5K

$25/1 Mile Fun Run

$15/Sleep-in

*race day registration $35/5K, $30 Fun Run

*This event is DOG FRIENDLY

*Packet pick-up will take place on Friday, March 10th from 9am-6pm