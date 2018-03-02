OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Betsy Ross: Did She Create the American Flag with Instructor: Richard Rhone, retired history instructor Since March is Women’s History Month, we consider the reality or myth that Betsy Ross actually created the first American flag. Hear Richard describe the details of her life. Elizabeth “Betsy” Ross (1752-1836) was a flag maker for the Pennsylvania navy and is credited with making the first American flag. According to family tradition, upon a visit from General George Washington in 1776, Ross convinced him to change the shape of the stars he had sketched from 6- to 5-pointed by demonstrating that it was easier and speedier to cut the latter. This program is part of a series, “Revolting Women,” that Richard is teaching for us.