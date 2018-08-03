The Big Latch On 2018

to Google Calendar - The Big Latch On 2018 - 2018-08-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Big Latch On 2018 - 2018-08-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Big Latch On 2018 - 2018-08-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Big Latch On 2018 - 2018-08-03 10:00:00

Regions Field 1401 1st Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

UAB Women & Infants Center, The Birmingham Barons, Babypalooza, and other mom groups are partnering to host The BIG Latch On Birmingham, Friday, August 3rd at 10:00AM at Regions Field.

The BIG Latch On takes place worldwide during World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7, 2018) gathering mothers together to publically breastfeed and raise awareness and support for breastfeeding. The BIG Latch On aims to strengthen support for breastfeeding and to improve the health of children and women around the world by making breastfeeding a regular part of day-to-day life at a community level.

Doors will open at 10:00 a.m. with the latch happening at 10:30 a.m. Register free online.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-big-latch-on-birmingham-registration-48169718926?aff=erellivmlt

Info
Regions Field 1401 1st Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 View Map
Kids & Family, Parents
to Google Calendar - The Big Latch On 2018 - 2018-08-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Big Latch On 2018 - 2018-08-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Big Latch On 2018 - 2018-08-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Big Latch On 2018 - 2018-08-03 10:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

July 2018