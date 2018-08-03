The Big Latch On 2018

UAB Women & Infants Center, The Birmingham Barons, Babypalooza, and other mom groups are partnering to host The BIG Latch On Birmingham, Friday, August 3rd at 10:00AM at Regions Field.

The BIG Latch On takes place worldwide during World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7, 2018) gathering mothers together to publically breastfeed and raise awareness and support for breastfeeding. The BIG Latch On aims to strengthen support for breastfeeding and to improve the health of children and women around the world by making breastfeeding a regular part of day-to-day life at a community level.

Doors will open at 10:00 a.m. with the latch happening at 10:30 a.m. Register free online.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-big-latch-on-birmingham-registration-48169718926?aff=erellivmlt