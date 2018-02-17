Birmingham Does Broadway

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294

You’ve seen them grace area stages in a variety of roles, and, once again, Birmingham’s best and brightest will join the ASO for a variety of Broadway hits! From Rodgers & Hammerstein to Stephen Sondheim to Andrew Lloyd Webber, and a special 100th Birthday Salute to Leonard Bernstein, this is a night not to be missed!

Info
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
205.975.2787
