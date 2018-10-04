OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Birmingham Noir: Virtual Tour of Notorious Downtown Historic Sites with Jim Baggett, Director, Department of Archives, Birmingham Public Library. Murders. Fallen Women. Join Birmingham Public Library Archivist Jim Baggett for a virtual visit to some of Birmingham's most infamous historic places. Learn about the Magic City's most famous brothel, spectacular 19th Century murders, political intrigues and scandal, and the MYSTERIOUS UNDERGROUND RIVER! A timely discussion during the State's Bicentennial celebration.