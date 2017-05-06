Birmingham Race Course: Kentucky Derby Party May 6

The newly renovated Birmingham Race Course is hosting a viewing party for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6. The Race Course is putting the finishing touches on a $2.5 million renovation to its clubhouse and Sky Club, which will be finished just in time for horse racing’s biggest day of the year: the Kentucky Derby. Gamblers of all skill levels are invited to place bets, but must be over 19 years old to enter. There will be chances to win cash every hour, plus a Derby Hat contest for the ladies offering a $250 cash prize. The Grand Prize includes a $500 dream bet on the Kentucky Derby. Admission is free, and gates will open at 9 a.m. with simulcast racing from Churchill Downs starting at 9:30 a.m. Guests are also invited to enjoy a lunch buffet starting at 11 a.m. and lasting all day, featuring a gourmet pasta bar, as well as drinks like the classic Mint Julep, Kentucky whiskey and a wide selection of brews throughout the day. Guests must call 205-838-7500 to reserve a table.