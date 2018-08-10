Birmingham Restaurant Week 2018

Calling all Birmingham foodies – the ninth annual Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) 2018 will be held Friday, Aug. 10 to Sunday, Aug. 19 with more than 70 restaurants set to participate in celebration of our city’s acclaimed culinary culture and love of local.

Birmingham Restaurant Week celebrates the city’s burgeoning culinary reputation as we connect

our community through local food. During the 10 days of BRW, restaurants will offer special two and/or three-course prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus for $10, $15, $20, $30 or $40 per person. Several menus will also include beer and/or wine flight components, brunch offerings and other drink specials. Don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity to experience Birmingham’s unique and thriving culinary scene!

For more information about BRW 2018 and its events, visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com.