Birmingham Zoo Tots

Ages: 2 - 4 years-old

Preschool at the Zoo classes are perfect for preparing your little one for kindergarten and beyond. This program is designed to spark your child’s curiosity and an appreciation of the natural world in a safe, fun and age-appropriate way.

Price per class: $12 for Members; $15 for Non-Members

Spring Package (includes all 6 classes): $50 for Members; $60 for Non-Members

Nature Based Play ~ Live Animal Encounters ~ Stories, Art, Song ~ Zoo Tours