Birmingham Zoo Tots

Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Ages: 2 - 4 year-olds

Preschool at the Zoo classes are perfect for preparing your little one for kindergarten and beyond. This program is designed to spark your child’s curiosity and an appreciation of the natural world in a safe, fun and age-appropriate way.

Price per class: $12 for Members; $15 for Non-Members

Spring Package (includes all 6 classes): $50 for Members; $60 for Non-Members

Nature Based Play ~ Live Animal Encounters ~ Stories, Art, Song ~ Zoo Tours

Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

205-397-3877

