Otey’s Tavern will be the site of a college football tailgate for the 10th year in a row, as Boiling ‘N Bragging returns Aug. 18.

The event benefits the Critical Care Transport program at Children’s of Alabama and will include a football kickoff party, cookout and low country boil from 6:30-9:30 p.m., according to a release provided by Children’s. Entertainment will include live music, kids’ activities, WJOX radio personalities Lance Taylor and Rockstar, cornhole and $1 drink specials.

Attendees typically wear their preferred team’s colors or gear.