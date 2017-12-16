Breakfast with Santa

Birmingham Zoo 2630 Cahaba Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Santa is coming to the Birmingham Zoo for breakfast at 8am and 9:30am on Saturday, December 16! Make your reservations now for this popular holiday event. Enjoy a scrumptious scrambled egg, pancakes and sausage breakfast with orange juice and coffee at the Kudzoo Café followed by a visit from Ole Saint Nick himself. All children receive a special treat upon arrival. Event price includes Zoo admission for the day, an unlimited ride wristband, breakfast, activities and a visit with Santa. 

Members, $25 adults and $20 kids; non-members $30 adults, $25 kids. 

