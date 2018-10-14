Breakin’ Bread – Alabama’s Premier Food, Wine & Beer Festival

Breakin’ news! The 16th annual Breakin’ Bread Festival presented by Birmingham Originals returns Sunday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Pepper Place. Join over 30 of your favorite local restaurants for an afternoon of unlimited signature dishes, beverages including wine and beer, live music and more.

General admission tickets can be purchased for $35, while VIP tickets are $99 per person; all tickets can be purchased at breakinbreadbham.com. Children under the age of 12 are admitted for free. Proceeds will benefit Jones Valley Teaching Farm's Woodlawn High School Urban Farm project, which benefits local high school students by giving them a space to participate in state-accredited science classes and be challenged with hands on, project-based learning. More information about Breakin’ Bread can be found at http://www.birminghamoriginals.org/ and more information on the Woodlawn High School Urban Farm project can be found at http://whsurbanfarm.org/.