Breakout Book Club for Emerging Readers

to Google Calendar - Breakout Book Club for Emerging Readers - 2017-12-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Breakout Book Club for Emerging Readers - 2017-12-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Breakout Book Club for Emerging Readers - 2017-12-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Breakout Book Club for Emerging Readers - 2017-12-18 18:00:00

Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Emerging readers come to the library together for games, crafts, food, and chat related to the book of the month.

All ages of emerging readers are welcome. If your child can read the book with a little adult help, then this is a good fit.

Info
Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Breakout Book Club for Emerging Readers - 2017-12-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Breakout Book Club for Emerging Readers - 2017-12-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Breakout Book Club for Emerging Readers - 2017-12-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Breakout Book Club for Emerging Readers - 2017-12-18 18:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Dec 2017