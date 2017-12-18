Breakout Book Club for Emerging Readers

Emerging readers come to the library together for games, crafts, food, and chat related to the book of the month.
All ages of emerging readers are welcome. If your child can read the book with a little adult help, then this is a good fit.
Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama
