In lieu of its annual Food Truck Roundup fundraiser, PreSchool Partners is hosting the Rendezvous at the Zoo at The Birmingham Zoo on April 22.

“The Food Truck RoundUp was a very successful event for PreSchool Partners. It was founded at a time when food trucks were still very much a novelty for the city,” said Director of Development Stephanie Pressley. “With the amazing growth of our city, food trucks have become more a part of our everyday lives, and less of an attraction.”

Running from 5-8 p.m. rain or shine, Rendezvous at the Zoo will feature unlimited carousel rides, food from Full Moon BBQ, drinks, cotton candy and snow cones. Guests will also have access to the petting zoo, face painting, live music, corn hole and more.

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults and $12 for children ages four and up, and proceeds will go to PreSchool Partners to help fund the children’s and parent’s program, Pressley said. Admission to the zoo is included in the tickets, too. The goal is to have more than 300 people in attendance.

“We believe Rendezvous at the Zoo will engage those who attended the Food Truck RoundUp as well as new supporters,” Pressley said, and added it is fun for the whole family.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit preschool-partners.org/events.