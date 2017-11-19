Burnt Turkey Workout & Turkey Toss

Get in the Thanksgiving spirit by coming out for our Burnt Turkey Workout and Turkey Toss. The workout is our gift to you, while all proceeds from the Turkey Toss will benefit "No Hungry Kids." Come out at 2:30 for the workout, followed by the Turkey Toss starting around 3:15. There will be separate divisions for men, women, and kids. Adults get 1 toss for $20 and 2 for $25. Kids can participate if they bring a food item to donate. We will also be collecting donations for the SPCA and Southern Belle Chihuahua rescue. They are looking for food, collars & leashes, paper towels, pet beds, etc. Come out for fun, food and tailgate games, and share the spirit of Thanksgiving!