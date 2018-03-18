Canterbury United Methodist Women Luncheon

Canterbury United Methodist Church 350 Overbrook Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Join us on Sunday, March 18 from 2-4:30 p.m. for a fabulous afternoon of Tea Party delights, over the top tablescapes, fellowship, and entertainment with the fabulous Hot Tamales! - Kristi Tingle Higginbotham and Jan D. Hunter.  Bid on local treasures at the Silent Auction and shop our Fern & Bake Sale to help raise money for Canterbury's United Methodist Women.  Proceeds from this event will be distributed to ministries supporting women, children and youth - locally and around the world.

Tickets may be purchased at the Canterbury United Methodist Church reception desk.  $25 for individual tickets or contact Jane Malloch (jmalloch@bellsouth.net) or Charla Mobley (cemobley1014@gmail.com) to purchase a table for 10 for $250.  For more information, email canterburyumc@gmail.com

