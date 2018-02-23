Celebrating Black History Month With a Birmingham Music Legend

to Google Calendar - Celebrating Black History Month With a Birmingham Music Legend - 2018-02-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrating Black History Month With a Birmingham Music Legend - 2018-02-23 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrating Black History Month With a Birmingham Music Legend - 2018-02-23 13:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrating Black History Month With a Birmingham Music Legend - 2018-02-23 13:00:00

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Celebrating Black History Month with a Birmingham Music Legend with Instructor: Sam Frazier Jr., professional musician

From his mother’s shotgun house in the mining town of Edgewater, Sam Frazier Jr. became a part of Birmingham’s musical history. He was the first black entertainer who appeared on the “Country Boy Eddie” show and did so for 14 years. He is in the Birmingham Records Hall of Fame and Alabama Blues Hall of Fame. Sam recounts his life in music and history in Blues, and shares his latest recordings with us.

Info
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning, Entertainment, History
205-348-6482
to Google Calendar - Celebrating Black History Month With a Birmingham Music Legend - 2018-02-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrating Black History Month With a Birmingham Music Legend - 2018-02-23 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrating Black History Month With a Birmingham Music Legend - 2018-02-23 13:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrating Black History Month With a Birmingham Music Legend - 2018-02-23 13:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

February 2018