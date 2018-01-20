We are the Champions

to Google Calendar - We are the Champions - 2018-01-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - We are the Champions - 2018-01-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - We are the Champions - 2018-01-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - We are the Champions - 2018-01-20 20:00:00

Wright Center at Samford University 800 Lakeshore drive , Mountain Brook, Alabama

College football season might be over, but let’s keep the revelry going with an evening dedicated to great music inspired by sports! The Voice of the Crimson Tide and fan favorite Eli Gold will join us as Emcee for a program featuring music from Rocky, The Natural, Rudy, Olympic themes, college fight songs, an orchestral setting of “Casey at the Bat,” and more

Info
Wright Center at Samford University 800 Lakeshore drive , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
205.975.2787
to Google Calendar - We are the Champions - 2018-01-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - We are the Champions - 2018-01-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - We are the Champions - 2018-01-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - We are the Champions - 2018-01-20 20:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Nov2017