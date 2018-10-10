Multiple Grammy award winner and MacArthur Fellow Chris Thile, a member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, and now the host of Live from Here, is a mandolin virtuoso, composer and vocalist. With his broad outlook that encompasses classical, rock, jazz, and bluegrass, Thile transcends the borders of conventionally circumscribed genres, creating a distinctly American canon and a new musical aesthetic for performers and audiences alike.

Beginning in fall of 2016, Thile took the helm of A Prairie Home Companion (that was renamed Live from Here in 2017), a public radio favorite since 1974. Garrison Keillor, the show’s creator and host, announced, “He is, I think, the great bluegrass performer of our time, and he is a beautiful jazz player. There just isn’t anything he can’t do — and he is very enthusiastic about live radio.”

TICKET INFORMATION

