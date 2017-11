On Dec. 1, from 6-9 p.m., enjoy the Hanging of the Green, a candlelight tour and a reception. On Dec. 2-3, enjoy seeing the house, gardens and old kitchen adorned in period decorations.

The festivities also include music, refreshments, children’s activities and warm cookies with Santa Claus. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Free admission. For more information call 780-5656.