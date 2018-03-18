Color4Friendship Color Run

After seeing a success with last year’s color run, Color4Friendship, the Friendship Circle of Alabama is hosting it again March 18 at 1:30 p.m.

The Friendship Circle of Alabama aims to provide social and recreational experiences for kids with special needs and to bring them in to their community by working with kids their age in different programs. This run is a way to raise awareness for the organization and falls under the theme of “belonging and inclusion.”

“Last year was amazing,” said Mushka Posner with the Friendship Circle of Alabama. “Everyone had a lot of fun.”

Color4Friendship features a 1-mile fun run around the track at the Levite Jewish Community Center — in which Posner said runners and walkers of any age can participate — followed by a color throw using small bags of color that participants are given. Everyone will be given a white T-shirt, sunglasses and sweatband to collect as much color as possible. Four-legged friends on leashes are welcome, too.

Participants will be welcome to stick around after the run as well for an after-party featuring a barbecue and bike stunt show, complete with an interactive segment.

Posner said last year’s run raised about $30,000 with 300 registrants, and this year they are aiming for 500 registrants. All proceeds will go to the Friendship Circle of Alabama.

To become a sponsor for the event, email rabbilevi@friendshipcircleal.org.

To register for Color4Friendship, go tocolor4friendship.com.