The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar 1st Birthday Party!

The Cowfish Birmingham celebrates its first birthday on Saturday, July 28 with a family-friendly party everyone is invited to attend. Included in the festivities are complimentary birthday cake milkshake shooters (while supplies last); a free appetizer gift card (to use on a return visit); surprise giveaways and a visit from the Birmingham Barons’ Babe Ruff at 12 p.m.

Phone: (205) 967-3600

Email: info@thecowfish.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheCowfishBirmingham/

Twitter: @The_Cowfish

Instagram: @thecowfishsbb