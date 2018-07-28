The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar 1st Birthday Party!

The Cowfish Birmingham celebrates its first birthday on Saturday, July 28 with a family-friendly party everyone is invited to attend. Included in the festivities are complimentary birthday cake milkshake shooters (while supplies last); a free appetizer gift card (to use on a return visit); surprise giveaways and a visit from the Birmingham Barons’ Babe Ruff at 12 p.m.
