The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar 1st Birthday Party!

The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar 105 Summit Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35243

The Cowfish Birmingham celebrates its first birthday on Saturday, July 28 with a family-friendly party everyone is invited to attend. Included in the festivities are complimentary birthday cake milkshake shooters (while supplies last); a free appetizer gift card (to use on a return visit); surprise giveaways and a visit from the Birmingham Barons’ Babe Ruff at 12 p.m.

Phone: (205) 967-3600

Email: info@thecowfish.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheCowfishBirmingham/

Twitter: @The_Cowfish

Instagram: @thecowfishsbb

Info
Celebration, Food & Drink
