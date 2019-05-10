Hear what Beethoven himself considered one of his best works, as the ASO performs Beethoven’s seventh symphony, a piece full of dancelike motives. Paul Huang brings his “eloquent music making, distinctive sound, and effortless virtuosity” to Alabama to perform Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy.
The Dance: Beethoven's Seventh Symphony
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Upcoming Events