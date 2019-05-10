The Dance: Beethoven's Seventh Symphony

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294

Hear what Beethoven himself considered one of his best works, as the ASO performs Beethoven’s seventh symphony, a piece full of dancelike motives. Paul Huang brings his “eloquent music making, distinctive sound, and effortless virtuosity” to Alabama to perform Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy.

Info
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
