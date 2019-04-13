David Sedaris is one of world’s transcendent humorist writers. He is a master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers addressing the human condition, especially apparent in his latest book, titled Calypso (May 2018). Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, Sedaris’ has over 10 million copies of his books in print, and they have been translated into 25 languages.

“Sedaris belongs on any list of people writing in English at the moment who are revising our ideas about what’s funny.” – San Francisco Chronicle

