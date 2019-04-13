David Sedaris

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294

David Sedaris is one of world’s transcendent humorist writers. He is a master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers addressing the human condition, especially apparent in his latest book, titled Calypso (May 2018). Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, Sedaris’ has over 10 million copies of his books in print, and they have been translated into 25 languages.

“Sedaris belongs on any list of people writing in English at the moment who are revising our ideas about what’s funny.” – San Francisco Chronicle

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices: $70, $60, $50, $10 student tickets

ASC Members receive $10 off single tickets (limit 2)

UAB Family receives $15 off single tickets (limit 2)

Tickets valid for performance date and time only.

No refunds. Exchanges subject to availability.

Late seating at discretion of house management.

All performances are subject to change.

Info
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294 View Map
Entertainment
975-2787
please enable javascript to view
